After 3-month withdrawal streak, FPIs pump Rs 6,480 cr into Indian equities in Oct

The development comes after persistent outflows in recent times, with FPIs pulling out Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,990 crore in August, and Rs 17,700 crore in July, data from depositories showed.





The renewed inflow in October marks a significant shift in sentiment and reflects fresh confidence among global investors towards Indian markets.





Several key drivers underpin this reversal.





According to Himanshu Srivastava, Principal, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, India's macro backdrop remains relatively strong among emerging markets, with stable growth, manageable inflation, and resilient domestic demand helping the country stand out.





He further noted that global liquidity conditions are gradually easing, with expectations of rate cuts or at least a pause in the US.





As risk appetite returns, funds are flowing back into higher-return emerging markets.





Additionally, Indian valuations, which had been under pressure, have now turned more attractive, prompting renewed "dip-buying" interest. -- PTI

