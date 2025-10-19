HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

After 3-month withdrawal streak, FPIs pump Rs 6,480 cr into Indian equities in Oct

Sun, 19 October 2025
Share:
13:13
image
After withdrawing money on a net basis for the past three months, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned buyers with a Rs 6,480 crore investment in October so far, driven by strong macroeconomic factors.  

The development comes after persistent outflows in recent times, with FPIs pulling out Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,990 crore in August, and Rs 17,700 crore in July, data from depositories showed.

The renewed inflow in October marks a significant shift in sentiment and reflects fresh confidence among global investors towards Indian markets.

Several key drivers underpin this reversal.

According to Himanshu Srivastava, Principal, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, India's macro backdrop remains relatively strong among emerging markets, with stable growth, manageable inflation, and resilient domestic demand helping the country stand out.

He further noted that global liquidity conditions are gradually easing, with expectations of rate cuts or at least a pause in the US. 

As risk appetite returns, funds are flowing back into higher-return emerging markets.

Additionally, Indian valuations, which had been under pressure, have now turned more attractive, prompting renewed "dip-buying" interest. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st ODI UPDATES: Rain stops play again; India 52/4
1st ODI UPDATES: Rain stops play again; India 52/4

LIVE! 'Drunk' flier held for misbehaving with woman on flight
LIVE! 'Drunk' flier held for misbehaving with woman on flight

RSS route march denied nod in Priyank Kharge's constituency
RSS route march denied nod in Priyank Kharge's constituency

Authorities in Chittapur, Karnataka, have denied permission for an RSS route march citing potential disruption of peace and law and order, amidst rising tensions and counter-protests.

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and setting up of 'mechanisms' to ensure lasting peace after days of violent clashes along the border that left several soldiers, civilians, and terrorists dead on both...

Are Bihar polls turning into a contest of political heirs?
Are Bihar polls turning into a contest of political heirs?

Bihar's upcoming elections are marked by the significant presence of candidates from political families, raising questions about ideological commitments and democratic principles.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO