When I say the word: Trump on Israel resuming bombing Gaza

Thu, 16 October 2025
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would consider allowing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume military action in Gaza if Hamas refuses to uphold its end of the ceasefire deal, telling CNN that Israeli forces could return to the streets "as soon as I say the word".

"What's going on with Hamas -- that'll be straightened out quickly," the president said in a brief telephone call.

Trump's comments come as Israel is accusing Hamas, a group labeled a terrorist organization by the US government, of not abiding by the agreement that it hand over hostages, living and dead, as part of a deal to end the fighting in Gaza. That has caused rising anger in Israel, where authorities have told the UN that humanitarian aid shipments expected to be allowed into Gaza will be reduced or delayed because of the small number of deceased hostages turned over. But so far, the tenuous ceasefire has held. -- CNN

LIVE! Will India now stop buying oil from Russia? Govt says...
Hijab row: Church-run school to move Kerala HC
Joshi Kaithavalappil, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) president of St Rita's Public School, told PTI that the DDE's report was submitted without a proper inquiry. "We have decided to approach the Kerala high court against the...

'Taliban Was Never Anti-India'
'Pakistan is uncomfortable with the Indian presence in Afghanistan. They want the Taliban to ensure that there is no Indian presence in Afghanistan.'

'We Don't Choose Between Right And Wrong'
'What governments have been doing -- in civil service, journalism, business, everywhere -- is making it difficult to do the right thing.''Media now ask themselves: "Is it feasible for us to do this story? Will this make our life...

Modi is frightened of Trump, allows him to decide...: Rahul
His assertion came after Trump claimed that his "friend" PM Modi has assured him that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia, a move he described as a big step toward increasing pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

