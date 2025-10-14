WPI data: Food, fuel see deeper deflation in September

18:36

According to WPI data, deflation in food articles was 5.22 per cent in September, compared to 3.06 per cent in August, with vegetables experiencing a decline in prices.



Deflation in vegetables was 24.41 per cent in September, as against 14.18 per cent in August.



In the case of manufactured products, inflation eased to 2.33 per cent, as against 2.55 per cent in August.



Fuel and power witnessed a negative inflation or deflation of 2.58 per cent in September, as against 3.17 per cent in the previous month.