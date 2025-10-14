HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
At UNGA, BJP MP slams Pak for child rights violations

Tue, 14 October 2025
08:51
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nishikant Dubey has slammed Pakistan for violating the agenda of the UN's Children and Armed Conflict by carrying out attacks in Afghanistan and India targeting schools and students.

Delivering India's statement on 'Promotion and Protection of Rights of Children' at a session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday, Dubey thanked member nations for recognising New Delhi's efforts to uphold child rights through initiatives such as the child helpline and steps taken to counter child trafficking.

The BJP MP described Pakistan as "one of the worst violators of the UN's CAC (Children and Armed Conflict) agenda" and pointed out serious issues not just within Pakistan but also in neighbouring regions.

"We strongly condemn Pakistan's attempt to divert the world's attention from the grave abuses against children within their borders, as evidenced by the Secretary-General's report on CAC 2025, as well as ongoing cross-border terrorism," he said.

Dubey, who is leading a parliamentary delegation at the UNGA, said many Afghan children have been harmed or killed because of cross-border attacks and airstrikes carried out by Pakistan's military in areas near the Afghanistan border.

He also strongly criticised the Pakistani army for firing at Indian border villages in May 2025, which caused deaths and injuries to innocent people.
He said it was highly hypocritical of Pakistan to speak at international platforms after indulging in such acts.

Dubey said that during Operation Sindoor, India carried out well thought-out strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and killed several terrorists.

"Pakistan must look at itself in the mirror, stop preaching on this platform, act to protect children within its borders, and stop targeting women and children within its borders," Dubey said. --PTI

