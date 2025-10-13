HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
7/20 hostages from Gaza handed over to Israeli forces

Mon, 13 October 2025
11:32
A Red Cross vehicle in Gaza to handover the hostages. Reuters/Ramadan Abed
The first seven hostages of the twenty hostages alive in Gaza, have been handed over by the Red Cross to Israeli forces in Northern Gaza, I24 News Israel has reported. 

According to Times of Israel, crowds erupted in loud cheers upon hearing the news at the Hostages Square. The seven hostages handed over include Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal, according to reports. As per Hebrew Media the group will undergo a brief psychological evaluation. Crowds gathered across Israel on Monday morning as Hamas prepared to release a group of 20 living hostages after two years in captivity, Times of Israel reported.

Families, friends and supporters lined streets, public squares and military bases, awaiting the emotional homecoming of their loved ones. In Tel Aviv's Hostages Square and along roads in southern Israel near the Gaza border, hundreds of people assembled, waving flags and holding photos of the captives. 

The atmosphere was a mix of emotions as news spread that the first group of hostages would soon be handed over to the Red Cross in northern Gaza.

The Times of Israel, citing Channel 12, reported that friends of Evyatar David, one of the hostages to be released today, marked the moment by wearing shirts printed with his image and taking shots of liquor. In the Haifa suburbs, friends of another hostage, Matan Angrest, and his family also gathered in anticipation. The released hostage will be escorted out of the Strip to an army facility near Re'im, where they will undergo an initial physical and mental checkup and meet their families. -- ANI

