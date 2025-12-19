BSE Sensex top gainers today

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged on Friday after four days of decline in tandem with a rally in global markets as a lower-than-expected US consumer price inflation data for November reinforced expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. 

Fresh foreign fund inflows also drove the equity markets higher. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 447.55 points, or 0.53 percent, to settle at 84,929.36. 

During the day, it surged 585.69 points, or 0.69 percent, to 85,067.50. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 150.85 points, or 0.58 percent, to 25,966.40. 

From the 30-Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, Power Grid, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, and Bajaj Finserv were among the biggest gainers.

