Betting app case: ED attaches assets of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood

Fri, 19 December 2025
Assets of former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa apart from that of ex TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty and actor Sonu Sood have been attached by the ED in an "illegal" betting app linked money laundering case estimated to be worth more than Rs 1,000 crore, official sources said Friday. 

The properties of actor Neha Sharma, mother of model Urvashi Rautela and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra have also been attached after the federal probe agency issued a provisional order the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to the sources.

These include assets worth about Rs 1 crore of Sood, Rs 59 lakh of Chakraborty, Rs 2.5 crore of Yuvraj Singh, Rs 1.26 crore of Sharma, Rs 8.26 lakh of Uthappa, Rs 47 lakh of Hazra and Rs 2.02 crore of Rautela's mother, the sources said.

All these celebrities were questioned by the ED in the past and these assets have been categorised as the "proceeds of crime" (illicit money under the PMLA) of the alleged illegal betting app named 1xbet registered in Curacao. -- PTI

