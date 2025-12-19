Several Noida schools receive hoax bomb threat emails: Police

17:20





Additional commissioner of police (Gautam Buddh Nagar), Rajeev Narain Mishra, told reporters that some schools in Noida received emails threatening bomb attacks on their premises.





"Upon receiving information, senior police officers along with local police teams, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and anti-sabotage units carried out thorough inspections of the schools," Mishra said.





Security teams also conducted searches in the surrounding areas, including nearby Metro stations, markets and other crowded places as a precautionary measure, the officer said.





"Preliminary investigations suggest that the emails were hoax. Full vigilance is being maintained and necessary legal action is underway," the ACP said. -- PTI

Several schools in Noida received emails containing bomb threats on Friday, which later turned out to be a hoax, the police said.