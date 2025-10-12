HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Punjab AAP leaders slam Cong over Chidambaram's 'Op Blue Star' remarks

Sun, 12 October 2025
Punjab Aam Aadmi Party MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Sunday slammed the Congress over its leader P Chidambaram's remarks on 'Operation Blue Star', saying "merely admitting that what happened was wrong does not erase its crimes and sins." 

The Anandpur Sahib MP further said the "wounds" inflicted on Sikhs in Punjab and Delhi are still fresh in their hearts. 

"Sikhs can never forget the Congress' atrocities committed against them and that the Congress can never be forgiven for it," the MP said in a statement. 

Chidambaram, while speaking at a literary event in Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli on Saturday, said that 'Operation Blue Star' was "wrong" and the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi "paid the price with her life for the mistake". 

At the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival in Kasauli, Chidambaram said that 'Operation Blue Star' was a "wrong way" to take on the militants. -- PTI

