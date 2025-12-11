HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
President Murmu to visit Manipur from today amid shutdown call

Thu, 11 December 2025
13:25
President Droupadi Murmu will begin her two-day visit to Manipur from Thursday, during which she will attend a function commemorating women's struggle against the British colonial rule, and may offer prayers at the renowned Shree Govindajee temple, officials said.

Security has been beefed up across Manipur as militant organisations have called for a shutdown against the President's visit.

This will be Murmu's first trip to the strife-torn state after becoming the President of India. Her visit comes around three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state on September 13 for the first time since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

After her arrival, she will attend a polo event organised by the Youth Affairs and Sports Department at Mapal Kangjeibung (Imphal Polo Ground), few metres from the Lok Bhavan, in the afternoon, they said.
Later in the day, she may offer prayers at the Shree Govindajee temple, the citadel of Vaishnavism in Manipur.

In the evening, she will attend a civic reception at the City Convention Centre before retiring for the night at Lok Bhavan, the officials said.
On Friday, Murmu is likely to attend the annual Nupi Lan celebrations and another programme in Naga-dominated Senapati district.

Nupi Lan is observed annually to commemorate two historic women-led movements in 1904 and 1939 against British colonial policies.

Several posters and temporary gates have been put up at different places where Murmu will be visiting.

A member of the Shree Govindajee temple board said that preparations are being made for the visit.

Meanwhile, normal life has been partially affected in Imphal Valley by a bandh called by after a conglomeration of banned outfits -- Coordination Committee (CorCom)  in protest against Murmu's visit, from 1 am on Thursday till her departure.

Markets and educational institutes remained closed, and vehicles remained off the roads. -- PTI

