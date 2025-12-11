HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Act in 3 days to protect Salman's personality rights: HC

Thu, 11 December 2025
13:57
The Delhi high court on Thursday directed social media intermediaries to act in three days on Bollywood actor Salman Khan's complaint seeking protection of his personality rights.
 
Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said she will pass a detailed interim restraining order regarding other entities impleaded in the matter.

The high court directed the social media intermediaries to treat Khan's suit as a complaint under the Information and Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 and take the necessary steps within three days.

The court said in case the social media intermediaries have any reservations to any weblink given by Khan, they should inform him.

Khan approached the high court seeking to prevent the unauthorised use of his name, images, persona and likeness by social media platforms and e-commerce websites, and to protect his personality rights.

The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness.

Recently, Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her husband Abhishek Bachchan and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Karan Johar, singer Kumar Sanu, Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, 'Art of Living' founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary and podcaster Raj Shamani also approached the high court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights.

The court granted them interim relief.

Telugu actor NTR Rao Junior has also approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights. The court is yet to pass an order on his plea. -- PTI 

Act in 3 days to protect Salman's personality rights: HC
