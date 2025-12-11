AEL's ₹25K Cr Rights Issue Overbooked

13:59

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani group, has seen its rights issue oversubscribed, garnering bids for nearly 150 million shares -- about 8 per cent more than the offer size of 138.5 million shares.





Most of the additional demand came from public shareholders.





The full subscription will enable the conglomerate to raise about ₹24,930 crore in fresh capital.





AEL plans to use the rights issue proceeds to repay or prepay existing borrowings at both the company and its subsidiary, Adani Airport Holdings and also for capital expenditure.





The Gautam Adani-led firm will issue 138.5 million new shares at ₹1,800 apiece. Subscribers will initially receive partly paid-up shares, with ₹900 payable at the time of application, followed by two calls of ₹450 each in January and March 2026. These partly paid shares will be traded separately.





Among the largest public shareholders -- Life Insurance Corporation of India, GQG Partners, and Green Enterprises -- all are said to have subscribed to the rights issue.





Meanwhile, Total Energies Renewables Indian Ocean on Wednesday sold 1.74 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy, offloading 28.64 million shares at ₹970 apiece.





-- Business Standard