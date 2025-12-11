HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IndiGo offers travel vouchers of Rs 10k as compensation

Thu, 11 December 2025
Passengers of the IndiGo who were left stranded at the airports between December 3 and 5 will be given a travel voucher of Rs 10,000 which will be valid for 12 months, the airlines said in a statement on Thursday.

"IndiGo regrettably acknowledges that part of our customers travelling on 3/4/5 December 2025 were stranded for many hours at certain airports and number of them were severely impacted due to congestion. We will offer travel vouchers worth INR 10,000 to such severely impacted customers. These travel vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months," the airlines said.

The airline, which is facing fire and action over the cancellation of hundreds of flights for several days, said in a release that it has already ensured necessary refunds for cancelled flights.

This compensation will be in addition to the flight ticket refunds and in addition to the compensation of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 mandated by the government. 

