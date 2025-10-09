HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Former union minister Rajen Gohain, 17 others resign from BJP in Assam

Thu, 09 October 2025
22:30
Fromer BJP MP Rajen Gohain/File image
Former Union minister and four-time BJP MP Rajen Gohain from Assam's Nagaon parliamentary constituency resigned from the party along with 17 other members on Thursday, officials said. 

In a letter to state BJP president Dilip Saikia, Gohain said he was resigning from the primary membership of the party and stepping down from all party positions with immediate effect. 

Seventeen other BJP members, mostly from Upper and Central Assam, also submitted their resignations to Saikia, sources said. 

Speaking to PTI, Gohain said he resigned as the party had failed "to fulfil the promises made to the people of Assam and betrayed the indigenous communities by allowing outsiders to settle in the state." 

He also charged the party's state leadership with "encouraging communal politics and dividing the centuries-old Assamese society". 

The BJP state president termed Gohain's resignation unfortunate and said he should have expressed his grievances within the party platform instead of quitting. 

Gohain represented the Nagaon parliamentary constituency for four terms from 1999 to 2019 and had served as the Union minister of state for railways from 2016 to 2019. -- PTI

