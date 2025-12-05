All IndiGo departures from Delhi cancelled till midnight

12:13





In an official advisory, the Delhi Airport said, "IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are cancelled till midnight today (till 23:59 hours). Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled. Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience."





Amid ongoing airline operational disruptions nationwide, over 500 IndiGo flights have been delayed or cancelled, causing severe inconvenience to travellers.

All IndiGo flights departing from Delhi Airport on Friday have been cancelled till midnight, while operations for other carriers remain as scheduled, the Delhi Airport advisory stated.