Curfew relaxed in Leh, markets open after shutdown

Thu, 02 October 2025
12:49
The residents of Leh City in Ladakh are enjoying the relaxation of the curfew on Thursday. 

The streets are crowded with vehicles and pedestrians after the shops opened, as part of the relaxation permitted by the administration.

The markets will open from 10 am to 5 pm on Thursday, providing relief to people who are finally able to step outside of their homes. 

A local resident stated, "The markets were closed for a week." 

The protests were a result of people demanding statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, which turned into clashes with the police officials in Leh.

Earlier, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kavinder Gupta emphasised that the Central government is working to "fulfil all the hopes of Ladakh" and expressed hope that the "matter will be resolved soon".

"They (Ladakh leaders who were part of protests) are engaging in talks with the administration, and given current events, we can also have discussions at the table. Once such an environment is fostered, we will begin the dialogue. The administration tried to represent the interests of the people... I've been here for the past two months, and I haven't turned down any meetings. People listen to what I say and work towards solutions...," Gupta said. -- ANI

