Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi To visit India next week

Thu, 02 October 2025
21:52
Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to visit India next week, in the first high-level trip from Kabul after Taliban captured power overthrowing the Ashraf Ghani government around four years ago. 

The Afghan foreign minister is expected to visit India from October 10, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. 

However, there is no official word on the visit yet. Muttaqi was scheduled to visit New Delhi last month but it was called off in view of a travel ban that he faced under United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions. 

On September 30, a UNSC committee approved a temporary exemption to the travel ban, allowing Muttaqi to visit New Delhi from October 9 to 16, according to a UN statement. 

Afghan media reported that Muttaqi will travel to Moscow on October 6 to attend the seventh round of Moscow Format talks. 

The UNSC has slapped sanctions against all leading Taliban leaders and they have to secure a waiver for foreign travels. Muttaqi's visit is expected to add a new dimension to India's relations with the Taliban set up in Kabul. 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had held a phone conversation with Muttaqi on May 15. -- PTI

