IndiGo issues advisory, warns of flight disruptions

Sun, 21 December 2025
08:24
IndiGo issued a travel advisory on Saturday, warning passengers of possible flight disruptions due to early-morning fog expected across Delhi and several parts of northern India on Sunday.

The airline said reduced visibility in the early hours could affect flight operations, leading to delays or schedule changes.

In a statement issued, IndiGo said its operations teams will remain fully prepared through the night, closely monitoring weather conditions on a minute-by-minute basis to minimise inconvenience to passengers. 

Acknowledging the difficulties caused by seasonal weather disruptions, the airline expressed appreciation for passengers' patience.

'Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across Delhi and parts of northern India. During these hours, visibility can suddenly reduce, impacting flight operations,' the advisory said, adding that safety remains the airline's top priority.

IndiGo advised travellers to check the latest flight status before leaving for the airport through the given link (bit.ly/3ZWAQXd).

Passengers whose flights are affected can rebook or request a refund via the airline's official website (goindigo.in/plan-b.html).

The airline reiterated its commitment to keeping passengers informed and ensuring smooth travel despite challenging weather conditions.

'We will remain vigilant and will do everything we can to keep your journey moving smoothly. Thank you for your patience and understanding,' the statement said.

Dense fog is common in northern India during winter, particularly in the early morning. The phenomenon disrupts air, rail, and road transport. -- ANI

