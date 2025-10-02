HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

About 20,000 cops on ground in Delhi on Dussehra ahead of Modi visit

Thu, 02 October 2025
Share:
14:34
File image
File image
Security was beefed up in  with the deployment of around 20,000 personnel from police and paramilitary on Thursday ahead of the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu to Dussehra grounds, the police said on Thursday.

Murmu will visit Madhavdas Park on the Red Fort ground, where a Dussehra event is being organised by the Shri Dharmic Ramleela Committee. 

Modi will participate in the Dussehra celebration organised by the IP Extension Ramleela Committee in East Delhi's Patparganj. He is scheduled to arrive at the venue at around 6 pm.

"Security has been heightened with multi-layered arrangements and anti-sabotage checks at Ramleela grounds. Quick reaction teams, SWAT commandos, and plainclothes personnel have also been deployed," a police officer said.

Traffic police said diversions and restrictions will be made on different routes. 

CCTV surveillance, dog squads, and anti-drone measures are being put in place, police said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: WI bowlers test Rahul, Jaiswal
1st Test Updates: WI bowlers test Rahul, Jaiswal

LIVE! Delhi: 20k cops deployed on Dussehra ahead of Modi visit
LIVE! Delhi: 20k cops deployed on Dussehra ahead of Modi visit

Op Sindoor wasn't meant to start a war with Pak: Rajnath
Op Sindoor wasn't meant to start a war with Pak: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says India achieved all objectives of Operation Sindoor, emphasizing that escalating the situation to war with Pakistan was not the aim. He highlighted India's fight against cross-border terrorism and the...

Whenever foreign ideologies came to India...: RSS chief
Whenever foreign ideologies came to India...: RSS chief

He said terrorists crossed the border and killed 26 Indians after checking their religion in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which drew a fitting response from the country, referring to Operation Sindoor.

Gangsters tasked to kill comic Munawar Faruqui arrested
Gangsters tasked to kill comic Munawar Faruqui arrested

Two members of a gang allegedly tasked with eliminating stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui were arrested after a gunfight in New Delhi. The suspects were taking instructions from foreign-based gangsters and had conducted reconnaissance in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV