About 20,000 cops on ground in Delhi on Dussehra ahead of Modi visit

Murmu will visit Madhavdas Park on the Red Fort ground, where a Dussehra event is being organised by the Shri Dharmic Ramleela Committee.





Modi will participate in the Dussehra celebration organised by the IP Extension Ramleela Committee in East Delhi's Patparganj. He is scheduled to arrive at the venue at around 6 pm.





"Security has been heightened with multi-layered arrangements and anti-sabotage checks at Ramleela grounds. Quick reaction teams, SWAT commandos, and plainclothes personnel have also been deployed," a police officer said.





Traffic police said diversions and restrictions will be made on different routes.





CCTV surveillance, dog squads, and anti-drone measures are being put in place, police said. -- PTI

