Sensex jumps over 700 points post RBI policy

Wed, 01 October 2025
21:47
Market benchmarks rebounded sharply on Wednesday after an eight-session losing streak, with Sensex jumping 715 points, propelled by bargain hunting in bank and financial stocks after the RBI left interest rates unchanged and revised upward its growth estimates to 6.8 per cent for the current fiscal. 

Buoyancy across global equities and easing crude oil prices boosted the risk appetite of local investors, triggering value buying across the sectors, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 715.69 points or 0.89 per cent to settle at 80,983.31.

During the day, it surged 800.81 points or 0.99 per cent to 81,068.43.

As many as 2,797 stocks advanced while 1,360 declined and 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.

LIVE! TCS forced 2,500 Pune employees to resign: NITES
Sex toy, porn material seized from Delhi baba's room
The Delhi Police on Wednesday took self-styled godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 students of a private institute in New Delhi, to the campus for the second time and seized 'pornographic' material, a senior...

Will be CM for 5 yrs: Siddaramaiah amid 'takeover' buzz
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismisses rumors of a change in leadership, asserting he will complete his full five-year term. His statement follows comments from Congress leaders suggesting Deputy CM D K Shivakumar would succeed...

Putin to visit India in December, first in 4 years
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India around December 5 to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further solidify bilateral strategic ties.

From modest start to mass movement, RSS turns 100
From a modest start with baithaks of a handful of swayamsevaks in a small town in Nagpur, the RSS, which completes 100 years of its foundation on Thursday, has come a long way to become the world's biggest voluntary organisation with a...

