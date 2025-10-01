Sensex jumps over 700 points post RBI policy

21:47

Market benchmarks rebounded sharply on Wednesday after an eight-session losing streak, with Sensex jumping 715 points, propelled by bargain hunting in bank and financial stocks after the RBI left interest rates unchanged and revised upward its growth estimates to 6.8 per cent for the current fiscal.





Buoyancy across global equities and easing crude oil prices boosted the risk appetite of local investors, triggering value buying across the sectors, traders said.





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 715.69 points or 0.89 per cent to settle at 80,983.31.





During the day, it surged 800.81 points or 0.99 per cent to 81,068.43.





As many as 2,797 stocks advanced while 1,360 declined and 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.