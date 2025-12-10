HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

DGCA to station 2 officials in IndiGo office

Wed, 10 December 2025
Share:
17:53
Pic: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Pic: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Tightening the screw on Rahul Bhatia-controlled IndiGo, aviation safety regulator DGCA has set up an eight-member oversight team, following the airline cancelling flights in large numbers due to crew shortage. 

According to an order issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday, the oversight team will comprise a deputy chief flight operations inspector, senior FOIs (flight operations inspector), and two FOIs. 

Of them, two members will be deployed at the airline's corporate office on a daily basis, and they have been mandated to look at the airline's total fleet, average stage length (distance that an aircraft travels in one leg), total number of pilots, network details, crew utilisation in hours, and crew under training, among others. 

These two members of the oversight team will also keep a watch on flights per day, unplanned leave per day, total number of sectors affected on account of crew shortage, as well as cockpit and cabin crew on standby per day per base, the DGCA order said. 

Besides, two more officers from the DGCA office -- a senior statistics officer and a deputy director -- will also be deployed at IndiGo corporate office to monitor the status of domestic and international cancellations, refund status, on-time performance, compensation to the passengers as per the civil aviation requirement and baggage return, the order said. 

Both teams will submit a daily report by 6 pm to Joint Director General (Administration) Harish Kumar Vashishth and Joint Director General Jai Prakash Pandey. 

IndiGo has been facing operational disruptions for more than one week after the new crew rostering rule came into effect allowing increased rest periods for pilots and other staff, resulting in hundreds of flight cancellations and delays.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not EVMs, Modi has hacked...: Kangana in LS
LIVE! Not EVMs, Modi has hacked...: Kangana in LS

Rahul 'Leader of Paryatan': BJP; Priyanka cites PM's example
Rahul 'Leader of Paryatan': BJP; Priyanka cites PM's example

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defended Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit to Germany, questioning the BJP's criticism when Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently travels abroad.

Key Sandeshkhali witness injured in accident, son killed
Key Sandeshkhali witness injured in accident, son killed

Ghosh's elder son, Biswajit, claimed that this was a planned attempt to murder his father, and alleged that Shahjahan pulled strings sitting in jail to carry out the crime.

'Not aware, not accepting': Tharoor says NO to Savarkar Award
'Not aware, not accepting': Tharoor says NO to Savarkar Award

Tharoor later told reporters in the national capital that he heard about the award on Tuesday and that he was not going for the ceremony.

Why situation precipitated?: HC raps govt over IndiGo crisis
Why situation precipitated?: HC raps govt over IndiGo crisis

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also asked how could other airlines take advantage of the crisis situation and charge hefty sums for tickets from the passengers.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO