Nightclub fire: Goa Police get 36-hr transit remand of Ajay Gupta

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed the Goa
Police a 36-hour transit remand of Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of
Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a blaze left 25 people dead on
December 6.
Gupta was detained in Delhi for questioning in
connection with the fire incident at the nightclub in Goa.
Goa Police
produced him before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi and
sought his transit remand.
The court granted a 36-hour transit remand
in view of the ongoing air travel crisis due to disrupted Indigo
flights.
The judge directed that special consideration be taken on
account of Gupta's spinal injury and other medical issues, and timely
medication should be ensured during custody.
Earlier, a Look Out
Circular (LOC) was issued against Gupta after a Goa Police team failed
to find him at his Delhi residence.
"We later managed to detain him in
Delhi," a senior official said, adding that Gupta would be placed under
arrest after the completion of formalities to bring him to Goa.
Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the two primary owners of the
nightclub located at Arpora in Goa, are suspected to have fled to Phuket
in Thailand following the tragedy on the night of December 6.
An
Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them.
Besides, an
LOC was issued against Surinder Kumar Khosla, another owner of the
nightclub who is a British citizen, according to police.
The police
have so far arrested five persons -- the nightclub's chief general
manager, Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv
Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and employee Bharat Kohli.
Twenty-five persons were killed in the fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane
nightclub at Arpora in North Goa around midnight on December 6. -- PTI