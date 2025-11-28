HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
When Dharmendra quietly sent PT Usha a cash prize...

Fri, 28 November 2025
PT Usha, Olympian, Rajya Sabha MP and President of the Indian Olympic Association, shares an anecdote in the aftermath of superstar and humanitarian Dharmendra's passing on November 24. She recalled his act of kindness in a social media post, noting that while their busy schedules prevented them from meeting in person, his affection was enough to maintain a connection.

"In 1986, after winning 4 (gold medals) & 1 (silver medal emoji) at the Asian Games, Dharmendra ji sent me Rs. 50,000/- cash prize for my achievement. We couldn't meet personally due to our busy schedules but sometimes love & affection are enough to keep the hearts connected even 1000 miles apart. RIP."

Dharmendra was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last week after experiencing breathing difficulties and was reportedly placed on a ventilator. As per the doctors, he was released from the hospital on November 12th and was recuperating at home, monitored by medical professionals.

