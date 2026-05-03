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58 hospitalised after eating 'dahibara' in Odisha''s Jajpur

Sun, 03 May 2026
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Representative image
Representative image
A total of 58 people, including 27 children, had to be hospitalised as they fell ill after allegedly consuming a local delicacy at a village in Odisha's Jajpur district, police have said.

The incident occurred in Patapur village under the Dasarathapur block on Friday. They had eaten 'Cuttack Dahibara' from a local vendor, and soon after, complained of vomiting and fever, police said.

They were admitted to the Dasarathapur Community Health Centre and Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital.

Jajpur District Collector Ambar Kumar Kar said 21 people have been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling visited the District Headquarters Hospital in Jajpur and enquired about the condition of the people admitted there.

"As many as 58 people, including 27 children, were admitted to the hospital. Preliminary reports suggest it was due to consumption of 'dahibara'. We have collected the food and water samples and sent those for testing," he told reporters.

Later, in a post on X, he said, "Today, the Jajpur District Collector visited the District Headquarters Hospital, met with the patients undergoing treatment there, and inquired about their health condition."

The state government has formed three independent teams to investigate the incident, the minister said.

"The government is also taking necessary steps to ensure that the sick individuals under treatment receive the best possible medical care," Mahaling added. -- PTI

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