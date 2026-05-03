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Security heightened across Bengal EVM strongrooms

Sun, 03 May 2026
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Ahead of the result day of West Bengal assembly elections, security was heightened outside several strongrooms in Kolkata.

Heavy force was deployed outside the strongrooms in Kolkata, which included Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School in Bhabanipur, Netaji Indoor Stadium, and several others.

Apart from managing security of strongrooms, the security was also increased outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office and Falta assembly constituency, where locals protested alleged threats and beatings by TMC leaders on Saturday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed repolling in all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary polling stations, in the Falta assembly seat between 7 am and 6 pm on May 21.

Counting of votes will take place on May 24.

Meanwhile, the local residents staged a protest on Saturday in the Falta area of South 24 Parganas district, alleging threats and intimidation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre ahead of the counting of votes for the West Bengal assembly elections scheduled on May 4.

Heavy security deployment was witnessed in the area, with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) stationed at key locations. An armoured CRPF vehicle was also deployed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order amid rising tensions.

Protesting residents, including several women, raised concerns about their safety and demanded action against those allegedly responsible. A local woman claimed, "TMC's Israfil Chowkidar has threatened us that if these people win, they will burn our houses and carry out bloodshed."

Another woman alleged that despite voting for the ruling party, they were targeted.

"We had voted for TMC, yet they attacked us... We want him to be arrested. We need safety for women," she said.

Polling across 294 constituencies in West Bengal was held on April 23 and 29, respectively, with counting set to take place on May 4.  -- ANI

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