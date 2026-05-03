Polling agents 'fully ready' for May 4: BJP

13:01

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pradeep Bhandari on Sunday said that the party's counting agents in West Bengal are 'fully ready' as the state awaits 'mukti' from Trinamool Congress (TMC) on May 4.



In an X post, Bhandari shared visuals from a training session of BJP's polling agents in Darjeeling Lok Sabha to prevent 'scientific rigging' of votes by TMC on the result day of the West Bengal assembly elections.



"Our counting agents are fully ready! With training of counting agents in Darjeeling Lok Sabha concluding today, they are ready to prevent any intimidation and 'Scientific Rigging' by TMC. Bengal awaits 4th May. Bengal awaits 'Mukti' from TMC. Bengal awaits BJP under PM Narendra Modi," the X post from Pradeep Bhandari said.



These remarks come amidst the ongoing heightened political tensions between the TMC and BJP over the recent strongroom controversy following second-phase polling in West Bengal.



On one end, the TMC has been alleging human presence inside the strongroom without any kind of information to political parties, whereas the BJP has slammed the party, saying that it has accepted its defeat in the state.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Saturday declined to pass any directions on a plea filed by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) challenging the Calcutta high court order, which had rejected its petition against the alleged deployment of only Central government employees as voter counting supervisors in the West Bengal assembly election.



A special bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi was constituted on a Saturday to hear the matter urgently, as vote counting is scheduled to begin on May 4, and the petitioner argued that any delay would render the plea infructuous.



Polling across 294 constituencies in West Bengal was held on April 23 and 29, respectively, with counting set to take place on May 4. -- ANI