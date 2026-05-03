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Five year old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Sun, 03 May 2026
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A five-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Friday at Yadav Basti in Bholanath Baseria, within the Goududih police outpost, when the boy stepped out to play, they said.

"The victim boy was mauled to death after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs. The incident happened when the boy was playing a short distance from his house. Due to severe injuries, he died on the spot," said Lov Choudhary, the officer in charge of Gondudih police station.

The OC said that the bereaved family members approached the police station and demanded compensation. They were then asked to send the victim's body for a post-mortem examination, but they refused.  -- PTI

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