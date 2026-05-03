BJP leader bets Rs 1 crore on winning Kerala

13:46

Senior politician and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate P C George on Sunday said he was confident of a resounding victory from the Poonjar Assembly constituency in Kerala, even offering to place a bet of Rs 1 crore to back his claim.



"I will win by a massive majority. If anyone has any doubt, they can come forward and bet Rs 1 crore," he told a TV channel.



George also predicted victory for his son, Shone George, in the neighbouring Pala constituency, saying the upcoming Assembly would witness the father-son duo entering the House together.



He further claimed that the BJP would make significant gains in Kerala under the leadership of Rajeev Chandrasekhar and suggested that the election outcome in the state would be a hung Assembly, with no front securing a clear majority.



According to him, the Congress-led United Democratic Front would emerge as the single largest front, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front would not fare too poorly.



He also projected that the National Democratic Alliance would win around 11 seats in the state.



George courted controversy recently for criticising certain Church leaders and the Church-backed daily Deepika after the Assembly polls, with results to be announced on Monday.



Polling for the 140-member Assembly was held on April 9. -- PTI