Major Mohit Sharma's parents seek HC stay on 'Dhurandhar'

The late Major Mohit Sharma/ Kind courtesy Sabarivinayak/Wikimedia Commons





The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 5.





The petition says the film's trailer, visual presentation, character design, military setting and narrative unmistakably mirror the real-life operations and heroic sacrifice of Major Sharma, who laid down his life during a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in 2009.





It says the film appears to be directly inspired by the life, persona, undercover operations and martyrdom of Major Sharma, without any consent, consultation, verification or prior permission from the family or the Indian Army.





The family has contended that such depiction, without authorisation, violates its right to privacy, dignity, reputation and the posthumous personality rights of the martyr under Article 21 of the Constitution. -- PTI

