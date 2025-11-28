HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Major Mohit Sharma's parents seek HC stay on 'Dhurandhar'

Fri, 28 November 2025
Share:
23:22
The late Major Mohit Sharma/ Kind courtesy Sabarivinayak/Wikimedia Commons
The late Major Mohit Sharma/ Kind courtesy Sabarivinayak/Wikimedia Commons
The parents of Major Mohit Sharma, who was killed during a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir, have approached the Delhi high court seeking a stay on the release of Ranveer Singh-starrer movie Dhurandhar, claiming that it appears to be directly inspired by the life of the decorated officer and has been made without the consent of the family or the Army. 

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 5. 

The petition says the film's trailer, visual presentation, character design, military setting and narrative unmistakably mirror the real-life operations and heroic sacrifice of Major Sharma, who laid down his life during a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in 2009. 

It says the film appears to be directly inspired by the life, persona, undercover operations and martyrdom of Major Sharma, without any consent, consultation, verification or prior permission from the family or the Indian Army. 

The family has contended that such depiction, without authorisation, violates its right to privacy, dignity, reputation and the posthumous personality rights of the martyr under Article 21 of the Constitution. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Major Sharma's parents seek HC stay on 'Dhurandhar'
LIVE! Major Sharma's parents seek HC stay on 'Dhurandhar'

Sidda invites DKS for breakfast; BJP warns of no-trust motion
Sidda invites DKS for breakfast; BJP warns of no-trust motion

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has invited his deputy D K Shivakumar for a breakfast meeting to discuss the leadership row, amid an ongoing power struggle within the state's Congress party.

Cyclone Ditwah: 80 killed in Lanka; India provides relief
Cyclone Ditwah: 80 killed in Lanka; India provides relief

Sri Lanka is facing a severe crisis after Cyclone Ditwah caused widespread flooding and landslides, resulting in numerous deaths and displacement. India has launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to provide relief. The situation is expected...

'Significant outcomes' expected as Putin to visit India
'Significant outcomes' expected as Putin to visit India

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a two-day visit to India from December 4 to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is expected to produce a plethora of significant outcomes, including in the defence...

Kapil Sharma cafe shooting: Goldy Dhillon gang member held
Kapil Sharma cafe shooting: Goldy Dhillon gang member held

Delhi Police have arrested a suspected gangster linked to the firing incident at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada. The accused is allegedly associated with a Canada-based gangster involved in extortion rackets.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO