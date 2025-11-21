HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indisposed Gill released from squad

Fri, 21 November 2025
Share:
11:40
image
India captain Shubman Gill was on Friday released from the Test squad ahead of the second match against South Africa starting Saturday. Gill suffered a neck spasm while batting in the first innings of the opening Test in Kolkata and was hospitalised after sustaining a whiplash. 

"Gill has been released from the squad. He will be working on his recovery," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity. Gill travelled with the team to Guwahati but the pain in his nape didn't subside completely. 

It remains to be seen if he can play the upcoming ODI series. "We don't want recurrence of spasm during the game," batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had said on Thursday. South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 after their memorable win at Eden Gardens. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man with memory loss reunites with family after 45 years!
LIVE! Man with memory loss reunites with family after 45 years!

The Secret US Hand In 1962 War
The Secret US Hand In 1962 War

India emerged from the war militarily bruised and strategically altered.The United States, under the guise of friendship, had succeeded in achieving what open alignment never could: The psychological and political repositioning of India...

5.7-magnitude quake jolts B'desh, tremors felt in Kolkata
5.7-magnitude quake jolts B'desh, tremors felt in Kolkata

Several people in Kolkata and other districts were seen coming out on the streets as a precautionary measure.

Want To Donate To A Political Party? Read This!
Want To Donate To A Political Party? Read This!

Avoid donating without checking the receipt proforma showing the political party's ECI registration number and PAN.

'Welfare doesn't happen by distributing money in elections'
'Welfare doesn't happen by distributing money in elections'

'Some states have become more populous, while others have become less populous. Those who became less populous became economically strong. Those where population increased, they became economically weak

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO