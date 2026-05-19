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Pollution curbs in Delhi-NCR as AQI turns 'poor' in May

Tue, 19 May 2026
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The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday imposed stage one measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as air quality slipped into the 'poor' category, officials said.

"Delhi's AQI has shown an increasing trend and recorded 208 ('poor' category) today. Furthermore, the forecast by IMD/IITM indicates the AQI to remain in the 'poor' category in the coming days," a senior official said.

"Accordingly, the CAQM sub-committee on GRAP decided to invoke all actions as per stage I of the extant GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR," the official said.

Under GRAP-1, restrictions are placed, such as banning the use of coal and firewood as fuel in tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, and allowing diesel generators only in emergency or essential situations.

GRAP has four stages, each linked to the AQI at the time.

The first stage, GRAP-1, kicks in when the AQI is between 201 and 300; the second stage, GRAP-2, is invoked when the AQI is between 301 and 400; GRAP-3 kicks in between 401 and 500; and GRAP-4 is invoked when the AQI is above 450. -- PTI

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