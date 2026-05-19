MNS demands announcements in Marathi at Navi Mumbai airport

18:38

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Tuesday warned of protests if airlines operating at the Navi Mumbai International Airport did not make in-flight and terminal announcements in Marathi.



The Raj Thackeray-led party issued a 24-hour 'ultimatum' to airlines.



Speaking to reporters here, the party's Navi Mumbai City unit president Gajanan Kale questioned the exclusion of Maharashtra's official language by airlines while making announcements in English and Hindi.



"The announcements must be made in Marathi immediately, or the airlines will have to face the wrath of our party workers. Consider this a final warning or an outright threat," he added. -- PTI