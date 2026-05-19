Row over 'Brahmanical patriarchy' question in BHU exam

18:58

A question in a history paper in BHU on "Brahmanical patriarchy" has triggered a controversy, with a section of the Brahmin community alleging that a "particular ideology" was being promoted in the university.



"What do you understand by the term Brahmanical patriarchy? Discuss how Brahmanical patriarchy impeded progress of women in ancient India?" the MA (fourth semester) History exam paper asked, according to students.



The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) administration has not issued any official statement on the matter so far.



The question has sparked sharp reactions, with claims that it targets the Brahmin community and that a "particular ideology" was being deliberately promoted in the university.



Congress city president Raghvendra Chaubey termed the controversy "unfortunate and concerning".



Chaubey said educational institutions were meant to unite society, spread awareness and present factual history, but "ideological interference" in curricula and interpretation of history appeared to be increasing.



Terms such as "Brahmanical patriarchy" in question papers could create a negative perception against a particular section of society, he said.



Chaubey demanded that the university administration withdraw the question and ensure that educational institutions are not used to further "any political or ideological agenda".



He also alleged that since 2014, people who subscribe to the ideology of the RSS have steadily grown within the education system, and that attempts were being made to present history from "ideological and political perspectives, rather than in a neutral manner". -- PTI