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Now, ED arrests 'godman' Ashok Kharat in Rs 70 cr money laundering case

Tue, 19 May 2026
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Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, currently jailed for alleged rape and fraud, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a Rs 70-crore money laundering case following court approval on Tuesday.

Kharat was produced before the Special PMLA Court on a production warrant from Nashik jail, where he has been under judicial custody.

The central probe agency sought permission to arrest Kharat.

Granting the ED's plea, the court noted that the probe agency wants to trace the unaccounted cash and the beneficiaries of the alleged racket.

The role of Kharat in the commission of the money laundering offences is also described in detail (in the production plea), the judge said.

"After going through the application and particularly after hearing the special public prosecutor (Arvind Aghav) and the investigating officer) I am of the opinion that the arrest of the proposed accused is necessary," the court added.

Later in the day, the ED formally arrested him after completing the mandatory formalities, an official said.

Kharat will be produced before the special PMLA court on Wednesday, when the ED will seek his remand for further probe into the matter.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a case against Kharat under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on April 6, taking cognisance of a Nashik Police FIR filed against him on charges of extortion, religious manipulation, and drug-facilitated assault on multiple women victims.

Kharat also faces multiple FIRs related to rape and sexual exploitation of women. He was arrested by the Nashik Police in north Maharashtra on March 18 after a married woman accused him of repeatedly raping her over three years.

The financial crime investigation agency has accused Kharat of orchestrating a massive extortion racket and laundering over Rs 70 crore through a web of 'benami' bank accounts.

Benami bank accounts are those held in one person's name, while the money is provided or legally owned by another individual. -- PTI

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