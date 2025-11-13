HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Verify all documents before selling vehicles'

Thu, 13 November 2025
Share:
09:11
image
Following the recent car blast incident in the national capital, Lokesh Munjal, President of the All India Car Dealers Association's Delhi unit, urged all dealers to remain vigilant and ensure that verified documents support every transaction.

"I appeal to all car dealers not to sell cars without verifying all documents that might lead to any unfortunate incident," Munjal told ANI. He also appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "punish the perpetrators". Meanwhile, ACP Somnath Paruthi stated that police officials are holding meetings with car dealers across the city to ensure that all sales follow proper documentation and identity verification procedures. 

"Following the recent incident, we are meeting with car dealers to check compliance with vehicle registration norms and identity of car owners. Following this incident, we have requested that car dealers carefully verify the identity of those to whom they sell cars. We have also asked them to inform the police of any suspicious customers," ACP Paruthi said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 32 cars with explosives for multiple blasts was planned
LIVE! 32 cars with explosives for multiple blasts was planned

Red Fort blast: Umar drove the car, confirms DNA test
Red Fort blast: Umar drove the car, confirms DNA test

DNA testing confirms that Dr. Umar Nabi was driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi. He was a member of a terror module with links to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Tourism Faces Jolt After Delhi Blast
Tourism Faces Jolt After Delhi Blast

'Tourists from long-haul markets such as the US, UK, and Western Europe are especially sensitive to such news, and short-term cancellations or postponements of planned trips can be expected.'

'It's Difficult To Be In The Congress'
'It's Difficult To Be In The Congress'

A seasoned politician and two-term Member of Parliament, Dr Shakeel Ahmad, who has served as a Union minister and senior Congress leader, resigned from the Congress party, marking the end of his decades-long association with an...

OpenAI Trains ChatGPT To 'Think in Indian'
OpenAI Trains ChatGPT To 'Think in Indian'

'The aim is to have curated datasets that create cultural and historical nuances that help us make our models understand these better.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO