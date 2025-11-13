'Verify all documents before selling vehicles'

09:11





"I appeal to all car dealers not to sell cars without verifying all documents that might lead to any unfortunate incident," Munjal told ANI. He also appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "punish the perpetrators". Meanwhile, ACP Somnath Paruthi stated that police officials are holding meetings with car dealers across the city to ensure that all sales follow proper documentation and identity verification procedures.





"Following the recent incident, we are meeting with car dealers to check compliance with vehicle registration norms and identity of car owners. Following this incident, we have requested that car dealers carefully verify the identity of those to whom they sell cars. We have also asked them to inform the police of any suspicious customers," ACP Paruthi said. -- ANI

