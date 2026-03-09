HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengal submits report to Centre on protocol breach during Prez Murmu's visit

Mon, 09 March 2026
Share:
17:44
image
The West Bengal government has submitted a report to the Centre, explaining the circumstances surrounding the alleged breach of protocol during President Droupadi Murmu's recent visit to Siliguri, officials said on Monday. 

State chief secretary Nandini Chakraborty sent the report to Union home secretary Govind Mohan, along with supporting documents detailing the sequence of events related to the incident, they said. 

"The report explaining the entire sequence of events has been sent to the Union home ministry along with relevant documents," a senior West Bengal government officer said. 

"We have placed on record the administrative decisions taken at every stage," he said. 

The report also explains why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not present at the programme, he said. 

In addition, the state government has informed the Centre about the reasons behind the decision to change the venue of the International Indigenous and Santhal Conference during Murmu's visit. 

The Union ministry of home affairs had sought a report from the West Bengal government, following allegations of a protocol breach during the President's visit to the state on March 7. 

Highly placed sources had said on Sunday the communique sent to the West Bengal chief secretary sought response on the absence of the chief minister, the chief secretary and the DGP when the President arrived in the state, saying it is a serious violation of the 'Blue Book' rules. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran conflict: Indian air carriers continue ops in Gulf
LIVE! Iran conflict: Indian air carriers continue ops in Gulf

Iran sought nod to dock 3 ships in Indian ports: Jaishankar
Iran sought nod to dock 3 ships in Indian ports: Jaishankar

It is for the first time that a senior minister has said that Iran requested permission for docking three of its ships in Indian ports.

'Iranian Ship Was A Sitting Duck'
'Iranian Ship Was A Sitting Duck'

'Torpedoes travel at more than 100 kilometres per hour, about 50-60 knots.''It must have been a matter of a few minutes before it detonated under the Iranian ship.''The Iranian ship would have probably got three, four minutes and...

IndiGo Manchester flight returns to Delhi due to airspace curbs
IndiGo Manchester flight returns to Delhi due to airspace curbs

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Manchester was forced to return to its origin due to last-minute airspace restrictions related to the ongoing situation in West Asia. The flight was using a leased Boeing 787 aircraft.

29 Congress MLAs suspended from Chhattisgarh assembly
29 Congress MLAs suspended from Chhattisgarh assembly

The Chhattisgarh assembly was disrupted by Congress protests over alleged illegal opium cultivation on a BJP functionary's farm, leading to the suspension of several MLAs.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO