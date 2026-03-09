Seven more held, minor apprehended in Delhi Holi clash murder

18:46





With the latest arrests, the total number of people arrested in the case has gone up to 14. Two minors have also been apprehended.





Meanwhile, a senior police officer warned that those who are circulating misleading, AI-generated videos about the incident on social media will face action.





In the latest crackdown, three among those arrested are women, namely Sayra alias Kali (40), Sharifan (50) and Salma (36), all residents of Uttam Nagar.





They were taken into custody earlier for questioning in connection with the incident, a senior police officer said.





The other accused arrested include Suhail alias Sahil (21), Sameer Chauhan (20), Firoj (22) and Ismile (50), all residents of the same locality.





Additionally, a 14-year-old minor has also been apprehended for his alleged role in the violence, the police said. -- PTI

The Delhi police arrested seven more people and apprehended another minor in connection with the killing of a 26-year-old man during a clash between two families on Holi in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar, an official said on Monday.