HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iran conflict: Indian air carriers continue ops in Gulf

Mon, 09 March 2026
Share:
17:24
File pic
File pic
Indian carriers, Akasa Air and SpiceJet, have announced continued and additional flight operations to support passenger travel between India and the Gulf region as airlines adapt to disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict and airspace restrictions in the region. 

According to a statement issued by the low-cost carrier SpiceJet, it will operate multiple special flights from Dubai to several Indian cities to ensure smoother connectivity for passengers affected by the situation. 

Special services scheduled for Monday, March 9, will operate from Dubai to Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi. On Wednesday, March 11, the airline will operate from Dubai to Pune, Jaipur, Madurai, Calicut, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Mumbai. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, as schedules may change depending on operational conditions. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran conflict: Indian air carriers continue ops in Gulf
LIVE! Iran conflict: Indian air carriers continue ops in Gulf

Indian critically injured in Iranian missile attack in Israel
Indian critically injured in Iranian missile attack in Israel

An Indian national in Israel was injured by shrapnel from an Iranian missile and is currently in stable condition after undergoing surgery. The Indian Embassy is monitoring the situation.

'Contact with Iran difficult': Jaishankar on India's position
'Contact with Iran difficult': Jaishankar on India's position

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha on India's position regarding the escalating conflict in West Asia, emphasising the need for peace, dialogue, and the safety of civilians, while also prioritising India's...

'Reading statement without...': Oppn demands debate on Iran war
'Reading statement without...': Oppn demands debate on Iran war

Opposition parties are demanding a full Parliament discussion on the West Asia conflict, criticising the government's silence and calling for a contingency plan to protect India's energy security and citizens.

MUST READ! The New Fog of War
MUST READ! The New Fog of War

When everyone has footage and no one can verify it, the loudest voice wins, notes Prem Panicker who begins a daily blog on the War in the Middle East.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO