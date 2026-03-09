Iran conflict: Indian air carriers continue ops in Gulf

17:24

File pic





According to a statement issued by the low-cost carrier SpiceJet, it will operate multiple special flights from Dubai to several Indian cities to ensure smoother connectivity for passengers affected by the situation.





Special services scheduled for Monday, March 9, will operate from Dubai to Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi. On Wednesday, March 11, the airline will operate from Dubai to Pune, Jaipur, Madurai, Calicut, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Mumbai. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, as schedules may change depending on operational conditions. -- ANI

Indian carriers, Akasa Air and SpiceJet, have announced continued and additional flight operations to support passenger travel between India and the Gulf region as airlines adapt to disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict and airspace restrictions in the region.