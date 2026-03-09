HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 killed as speeding DTC bus hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

Mon, 09 March 2026
19:41
Two people were killed and another injured after a speeding DTC bus rammed into multiple vehicles in Delhi's Nihal Vihar on Monday, the police said.

The incident triggered protests during which an angry mob vandalised the bus involved in the accident and set another DTC bus on fire, police said, adding that the driver has been apprehended.

The police said they received a call at 9.45 am reporting that a DTC bus coming from the Najafgarh side had hit a scooter, a motorcycle, a hand-rickshaw and some pedestrians on the Najafgarh-Nangloi Road.

"So far, it has been confirmed that two people have died in the incident, while a woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mansa Ram Hospital in Nihal Vihar," a senior officer said.

Around 500 people gathered at the spot soon after the incident and began protesting. 

They damaged the bus involved in the accident and torched another DTC bus coming from the Nangloi side, the officer said.

According to DTC officials, five more buses parked near the site also suffered minor damage.

The police said the situation is now under control, and heavy security has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

A video circulating on social media purportedly showed a DTC bus engulfed in flames as people nearby recorded the scene on their mobile phones, with police sirens audible in the background. -- PTI

