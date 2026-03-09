Rupee falls 53 paise to close at all-time low of 92.35 against US dollar

19:07





Withdrawal of foreign funds amid intense selling in domestic equity markets further pressured the rupee, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 92.22 and rose briefly to 92.15 but kept losing ground through the session before eventually settling at its all-time low of 92.35 (provisional), down 53 paise from its previous close.





The rupee depreciated 18 paise against the US dollar on Friday to close at 91.82 against the American currency. -- PTI

