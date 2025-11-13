Two killed, 5 injured in firecracker unit blast in UP's Barabanki

22:44





According to preliminary findings, something inside the factory premises triggered the blast, they added.





The incident occurred in Sarai Barai village under Tikaitnagar police station limits, triggering panic among locals.





The police said the explosion inside the factory led to a fire, with thick plumes of smoke emanating from the factory.





The deceased, whose bodies were mutilated in the blast, have been identified as Gabbar (35) of Khamouli in Tikaitnagar, and Shamsuddin (32) of Rudauli in Ayodhya.





Superintendent of police Arpit Vijayvargiya said fire tenders were rushed to the spot upon receiving information.





"The factory was operating with a valid licence to manufacture firecrackers. Preliminary investigation suggests that something inside the premises triggered the blast," the officer said. -- PTI

