HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NEET aspirant dies after falling into canal in Rajasthan's Kota

Sat, 20 December 2025
Share:
00:45
image
A 24-year-old man, who allegedly fell into the Main Canal in Kunhadi area here, was found dead on Friday morning, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Lokesh Kumawat, a resident of Jaipur district. 

He was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - UG in Kota for three to four years and was residing in a hostel in the Kunhadi area of the city.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when Kumawat, along with his friends, was returning to the hostel after visiting the city's picnic spots. 

At around 6 pm, he stopped at Main Canal and went down to wash his face in the canal's water, Kunhadi Circle Inspector Mangelal Yadav said.

He accidentally fell into the water and was instantly swept away by the strong current of the canal as water was released from the Chambal, he added.

Though the search operation was launched immediately after the incident, it could not last long due to the darkness, he added.

Later on Friday morning, the body was traced around 400-500 meters away in the Nanta area, the CI said, adding that the initial inquiry suggested it to be an accident. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

PIX: Hardik stars as India whip SA to win T20I series
PIX: Hardik stars as India whip SA to win T20I series

Images from the fifth T20 International between India and South Africa, in Ahmedabad, on Friday.

George, Malhotra set up India-Pak date in U-19 Asia Cup final
George, Malhotra set up India-Pak date in U-19 Asia Cup final

Vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra's exhilarating stroke-play was well complemented by Aaron George's composure as India set up an Under-19 Asia Cup summit date with arch-rivals Pakistan after crushing Sri Lanka by eight wickets in a...

LIVE! Off-duty AI Express pilot assaults passenger; suspended
LIVE! Off-duty AI Express pilot assaults passenger; suspended

ED moves HC against trial court order in Herald case
ED moves HC against trial court order in Herald case

The agency has questioned the trial court's findings and sought appellate review, arguing that the refusal to proceed has caused serious prejudice to the investigation and prosecution.

Unrest in Bangladesh: No clashes since Friday morning
Unrest in Bangladesh: No clashes since Friday morning

Sharif Osman Hadi, a leader of the July Uprising in Bangladesh, died after being shot, sparking protests and political unrest. The interim government has promised action, while demonstrators have targeted media outlets and blamed India.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO