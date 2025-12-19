NEET aspirant dies after falling into canal in Rajasthan's Kota

00:45





The deceased was identified as Lokesh Kumawat, a resident of Jaipur district.





He was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - UG in Kota for three to four years and was residing in a hostel in the Kunhadi area of the city.





The incident occurred on Thursday evening when Kumawat, along with his friends, was returning to the hostel after visiting the city's picnic spots.





At around 6 pm, he stopped at Main Canal and went down to wash his face in the canal's water, Kunhadi Circle Inspector Mangelal Yadav said.





He accidentally fell into the water and was instantly swept away by the strong current of the canal as water was released from the Chambal, he added.





Though the search operation was launched immediately after the incident, it could not last long due to the darkness, he added.





Later on Friday morning, the body was traced around 400-500 meters away in the Nanta area, the CI said, adding that the initial inquiry suggested it to be an accident. -- PTI

