ISRO to launch communication satellite of US-based AST SpaceMobile on Dec 24

00:28

File image





"The launch of LVM3-M6 is scheduled on 24 December 2025 at 08:54 hrs IST from the Second Launch Pad, SDSC SHAR (Satish Dhawan Space Centre), Sriharikota," ISRO posted on "X' on Friday.





According to official sources, LVM3-M6 is a dedicated commercial launch of "BlueBird Block-2" satellite of AST SpaceMobile Inc., USA, through a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).





AST SpaceMobile on its website said that the next-generation BlueBird satellites are designed to deliver 24/7 high-speed cellular broadband directly to everyday smartphones worldwide.





These advanced satellites feature nearly 2,400 square feet arrays, which will make them the largest commercial phased arrays ever deployed in low Earth orbit, surpassing the previous record held by our first-generation BlueBirds at 693 square feet. -- PTI

Indian Space Research Organisation's LVM3 rocket will launch a communication satellite of a US-based firm AST SpaceMobile on December 24.