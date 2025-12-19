HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Off-duty AI Express pilot assaults passenger; suspended

Sat, 20 December 2025
Share:
00:10
image
An off-duty Air India Express pilot allegedly assaulted a passenger at the Delhi airport on Friday and the airline has suspended him pending investigation, according to sources. 

The passenger shared his experience in a social media post along with a photo showing blood on his face after the altercation. 

He also shared a photo of the pilot. 

In a statement, the airline said it is aware of the incident at the Delhi airport involving one of its employees, who was travelling as a passenger on another airline, and had an altercation with another passenger. 

"We unequivocally condemn such behaviour. The employee concerned has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending investigation. Appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry," the airline said. 

The passenger, Ankit Dewan, said Air India Express captain Virender Sejwal allegedly assaulted him physically at Terminal 1 (T1) of the Delhi airport and his seven-year-old daughter, who saw the assault, is still traumatised and scared. 

According to Dewan, he and his family were guided to use the security check that the staff uses because they had a four-month-old baby in a stroller. 

"The staff was cutting the queue ahead of me. On calling them out, Capt. Virender, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was anpadh (uneducated), and couldn't read the signs that said this entry was for staff," he said in a post on X. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

PIX: Hardik stars as India whip SA to win T20I series
PIX: Hardik stars as India whip SA to win T20I series

Images from the fifth T20 International between India and South Africa, in Ahmedabad, on Friday.

George, Malhotra set up India-Pak date in U-19 Asia Cup final
George, Malhotra set up India-Pak date in U-19 Asia Cup final

Vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra's exhilarating stroke-play was well complemented by Aaron George's composure as India set up an Under-19 Asia Cup summit date with arch-rivals Pakistan after crushing Sri Lanka by eight wickets in a...

LIVE! Off-duty AI Express pilot assaults passenger; suspended
LIVE! Off-duty AI Express pilot assaults passenger; suspended

ED moves HC against trial court order in Herald case
ED moves HC against trial court order in Herald case

The agency has questioned the trial court's findings and sought appellate review, arguing that the refusal to proceed has caused serious prejudice to the investigation and prosecution.

Unrest in Bangladesh: No clashes since Friday morning
Unrest in Bangladesh: No clashes since Friday morning

Sharif Osman Hadi, a leader of the July Uprising in Bangladesh, died after being shot, sparking protests and political unrest. The interim government has promised action, while demonstrators have targeted media outlets and blamed India.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO