Off-duty AI Express pilot assaults passenger; suspended

The passenger shared his experience in a social media post along with a photo showing blood on his face after the altercation.





He also shared a photo of the pilot.





In a statement, the airline said it is aware of the incident at the Delhi airport involving one of its employees, who was travelling as a passenger on another airline, and had an altercation with another passenger.





"We unequivocally condemn such behaviour. The employee concerned has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending investigation. Appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry," the airline said.





The passenger, Ankit Dewan, said Air India Express captain Virender Sejwal allegedly assaulted him physically at Terminal 1 (T1) of the Delhi airport and his seven-year-old daughter, who saw the assault, is still traumatised and scared.





According to Dewan, he and his family were guided to use the security check that the staff uses because they had a four-month-old baby in a stroller.





"The staff was cutting the queue ahead of me. On calling them out, Capt. Virender, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was anpadh (uneducated), and couldn't read the signs that said this entry was for staff," he said in a post on X. -- PTI

