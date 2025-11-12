Car blast near Red Fort 'terrorist incident': Govt

21:05





A Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his return from Bhutan, reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.





Observing a two-minute silence in honour of the innocent lives lost in the terrorist incident, the Cabinet adopted a resolution expressing profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident and said the situation continues to be "closely monitored" at the highest levels of the government.





The prime minister visited the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital to meet the injured soon after he returned from a two-day visit to Bhutan.





He also chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.





The meeting comes two days after an explosives-laden car detonated outside Red Fort, killing 12 people.





On the same day, eight persons, including three doctors were arrested when an inter-state "white-collar" terror module was busted. -- PTI

The government on Wednesday termed the car explosion outside Red Fort as a "terrorist incident" and directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with "utmost urgency and professionalism" to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice without delay.