TMC, BJP slam organisers for chaos at Messi event

Sat, 13 December 2025
14:48
Both ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party lashed out at the organisers of an event of Lionel Messi in Salt Lake stadium on Saturday, which ended in chaos as irate spectators went on a vandalisation spree for not having a proper view of the football icon.

Demanding action against the organisers, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said in a statement that the 'overzealousness' of the organisers and people close to them to crowd Messi and take selfies with him prevented the spectators from the gallery, who shelled out hefty amounts for the event, from having a proper view of the football star, and it infuriated them.

"Why should no action be taken against the organisers for this mess? Why was there no proper planning? Why did chaos break out? It forced Messi to leave the stadium and the chief minister of West Bengal could not attend and accord him a warm welcome on behalf of the people of the state," the TMC state general secretary said.

Describing the incident as a big let-down for the sport lovers of the state, Ghosh said, "In 2011, when Messi came to the stadium for the first time, the event was so well-organised. I remember there was a match and Messi took the corner kick 50 metres from my press gallery seat. Everything went off so smoothly and Kolkata held its head high then."

BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya alleged that 'some fraudsters, in their greed to mint money, created this situation'.

Stating that the entire responsibility for this mess lies with the state government, he alleged that TMC leaders indulged 'greedy organisers, who were busy with self publicity, depriving people, who bought tickets, to have a proper view of the football icon'.

Bhattacharya said that the incident tarnished the image of the state. Union minister and senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar slammed the TMC and the state administration for the chaos.   -- PTI

