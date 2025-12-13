HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tharoor congratulates BJP on civic body poll win

Sat, 13 December 2025
Share:
17:10
image
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday, while lauding the win of the United Democratic Front in Kerala local bodies elections, also congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party for its historic performance in his Thiruvananthapuram constituency, calling it the 'beauty of democracy'.

In a post on X, he said the people's verdict must be respected, whether for the UDF overall or for the BJP in his constituency.

'What a day of amazing results in the Kerala local self-government elections! The mandate is clear, and the democratic spirit of the state shines through.

'A huge congratulations to @UDFKerala for a truly impressive win across various local bodies! This is a massive endorsement and a powerful signal ahead of the state legislative elections. Hard work, a strong message and anti-incumbency have all clearly paid off to achieve a much better result than in 2020,' Tharoor said.

He said he also acknowledges the historic performance of the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram, and 'offer humble congratulations on their significant victory in the city corporation -- a strong showing that marks a notable shift in the capital's political landscape'.

Tharoor said he campaigned for a change from 45 years of the Left Democratic Front 'misrule', but the voters have ultimately rewarded another party that also sought a clear change in governance.

"That is the beauty of democracy. The people's verdict must be respected, whether for the UDF overall or for the BJP in my constituency.

"We will continue to work for the betterment of Kerala, advocating for the people's needs and upholding the principles of good governance. Onwards and upwards!" Tharoor, who is the MP from Thiruvananthapuram, said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Messi event organiser detained in Kolkata over chaos
Messi event organiser detained in Kolkata over chaos

The police in Kolkata have arrested the organiser of the event surrounding Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's visit to the Salt Lake Stadium after chaos broke out when the superstar stayed only for a few minutes and was not visible to...

LIVE! BJP wins Thiruvananthapuram Corporation polls
LIVE! BJP wins Thiruvananthapuram Corporation polls

Mamata apologises to Messi, fans; orders probe
Mamata apologises to Messi, fans; orders probe

Stating that she was shocked and deeply disturbed by the 'mismanagement' at the Lionel Messi event in Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced the constitution of a high-level committee to probe the incident.

Messi's Brief Visit Sparks Chaos At Kolkata Stadium
Messi's Brief Visit Sparks Chaos At Kolkata Stadium

Angry fans hurled bottles and damaged fibreglass seats, forcing the police to intervene as they struggled to bring the situation under control at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Ajit Pawar blames officials over land deal linked to son
Ajit Pawar blames officials over land deal linked to son

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said officials responsible for registering documents should have refused to process agreements that were not permissible under the law and clearly informed the parties concerned...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO