Mamata apologises to Messi, fans; orders probe

Sat, 13 December 2025
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday apologised to football icon Lionel Messi and his fans over the chaos that marred the Argentine star's brief visit to the city and announced a judicial enquiry into the incident.

In a post on X, Banerjee said she 'sincerely apologised' to Messi, sports lovers and his fans for the 'unfortunate incident' and announced the constitution of an enquiry committee headed by retired Calcutta High Court judge Justice Ashim Kumar Ray.

The state's Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, will be members of the panel. The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry, fix responsibility and recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the future, she said.

Angry fans hurled bottles and damaged fibreglass seats, forcing the police to intervene as they struggled to bring the situation under control at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

