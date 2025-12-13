HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kolkata fans protest after failing to see Messi

Sat, 13 December 2025
Share:
12:50
image
Chaos erupted at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday as spectators, who had paid hefty amounts for tickets to see Argentine football icon Lionel Messi, protested after being unable to catch a clear glimpse of the soccer player.

Messi arrived at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan around 11.30 am along with long-time strike partner Luis Suarez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul, and was the first to take the ground.

He briefly moved around and waved at the crowd. However, he remained surrounded by VIPs, organisers and security personnel throughout his round, effectively cutting off the spectators' view from the galleries.

Fans claimed that they could not see Messi properly, either directly or on the stadium's giant screens, despite waiting since morning.

Frustration mounted as chants of 'We want Messi' echoed across the stands. Tempers flared when the Argentine star was escorted out of the stadium within minutes, well before several invited dignitaries arrived.

Disappointed supporters hurled bottles onto the field and damaged banners, hoardings and plastic chairs in the galleries.

At the time of filing this report, some spectators were attempting to rip open gallery barricades and force their way onto the pitch, with police having a tough time containing them, eyewitnesses said.

The situation did not completely spiral out of control as Messi was taken out earlier than scheduled and additional security was deployed, but the unrest cast a shadow over the high-profile event meant to celebrate one of football's biggest global icons.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mamata apologises to Messi, fans; orders probe
LIVE! Mamata apologises to Messi, fans; orders probe

'Royal Mess': Messi's Kolkata Tour Sparks Fan Fury
'Royal Mess': Messi's Kolkata Tour Sparks Fan Fury

Angry fans hurled bottles and damaged fibreglass seats, forcing the police to intervene as they struggled to bring the situation under control at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

19 US states sue Trump admin over new fee on H-1B visas
19 US states sue Trump admin over new fee on H-1B visas

Nineteen United States states have sued the Trump administration over its 'unlawful' decision to impose a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa petitions, warning that the move will worsen labour shortages in key sectors such as health care,...

US lawmakers move resolution to end Trump tariffs on India
US lawmakers move resolution to end Trump tariffs on India

Representatives Deborah Ross of North Carolina, Marc Veasey of Texas and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois introduced the resolution on Friday in the House of Representatives to terminate Trump's national emergency authorising tariffs of...

'Vote chori': Charges filed against former BJP MLA, son
'Vote chori': Charges filed against former BJP MLA, son

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the alleged 'vote chori' (theft)' in the Aland Assembly segment in 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka, has filed a charge sheet naming seven persons, including a former Bharatiya...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO