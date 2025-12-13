HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rajasthan infant dies after ambulance runs out of oxygen

Sat, 13 December 2025
Share:
13:48
image
A one-day-old infant died in an ambulance while being transported to a government hospital in Jaipur, with the child's father claiming that the oxygen cylinder ran out and they were 'abandoned' by the driver at another medical facility.

The incident occurred on Friday evening near Bassi in Jaipur, when the infant, who had been struggling to breathe, was referred from Bharatpur district's Bayana hospital to SMS hospital, and his father and uncle were taking him in a private ambulance, SHO Bassi police station, Dharmendra Kumar said.

According to the father, the ambulance driver abandoned them at the Bassi government hospital after the child's oxygen supply was depleted, the SHO said.

"Near Banskho, the father noticed that the cylinder had run out of oxygen, following which the ambulance driver went to nearby Bassi hospital, where doctors declared the child dead. There was no nursing staff in the ambulance and the oxygen cylinder was being operated by the father," the SHO said.    

The father left for Bharatpur with the child's body. No complaint was filed, he said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mamata apologises to Messi, fans; orders probe
LIVE! Mamata apologises to Messi, fans; orders probe

Messi's Brief Visit Sparks Chaos At Kolkata Stadium
Messi's Brief Visit Sparks Chaos At Kolkata Stadium

Angry fans hurled bottles and damaged fibreglass seats, forcing the police to intervene as they struggled to bring the situation under control at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

19 US states sue Trump admin over new fee on H-1B visas
19 US states sue Trump admin over new fee on H-1B visas

Nineteen United States states have sued the Trump administration over its 'unlawful' decision to impose a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa petitions, warning that the move will worsen labour shortages in key sectors such as health care,...

US lawmakers move resolution to end Trump tariffs on India
US lawmakers move resolution to end Trump tariffs on India

Representatives Deborah Ross of North Carolina, Marc Veasey of Texas and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois introduced the resolution on Friday in the House of Representatives to terminate Trump's national emergency authorising tariffs of...

'Vote chori': Charges filed against former BJP MLA, son
'Vote chori': Charges filed against former BJP MLA, son

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the alleged 'vote chori' (theft)' in the Aland Assembly segment in 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka, has filed a charge sheet naming seven persons, including a former Bharatiya...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO