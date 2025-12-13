Rajasthan infant dies after ambulance runs out of oxygen

13:48

A one-day-old infant died in an ambulance while being transported to a government hospital in Jaipur, with the child's father claiming that the oxygen cylinder ran out and they were 'abandoned' by the driver at another medical facility.





The incident occurred on Friday evening near Bassi in Jaipur, when the infant, who had been struggling to breathe, was referred from Bharatpur district's Bayana hospital to SMS hospital, and his father and uncle were taking him in a private ambulance, SHO Bassi police station, Dharmendra Kumar said.





According to the father, the ambulance driver abandoned them at the Bassi government hospital after the child's oxygen supply was depleted, the SHO said.





"Near Banskho, the father noticed that the cylinder had run out of oxygen, following which the ambulance driver went to nearby Bassi hospital, where doctors declared the child dead. There was no nursing staff in the ambulance and the oxygen cylinder was being operated by the father," the SHO said.





The father left for Bharatpur with the child's body. No complaint was filed, he said. -- PTI